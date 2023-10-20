Alix Earle Recalls Mechanical Bull STD Scare on Her Podcast

TikTok star Alix Earle is sharing some wild stories on her new podcast, The Hot Mess Podcast!

During her latest episode of the show, the 22-year-old podcast host and influencer recalled a health scare that happened at a tailgate during her freshman year at the University of Miami.

It all started with…a mechanical bull.

“This tailgate had a mechanical bull which is obviously so fun,” Alix remembered, adding that the “drunk girls were eating that s–it up.”

She continued, “I’m flying around, I had my little game day outfit on…I rode that bull not once, not twice, probably 20 times thinking it was the coolest thing anyone’s ever seen.”

However, the day after the tailgate, she woke up with lots of suspicious bumps on her leg. “My mind immediately flashes to STD,” Alix said on the show. She explained that she knew a girl in high school who had ridden a mechanical bull and then had an “STD situation.”

“So I look at my legs and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have the bull-riding STD,’” the content creator said.

Although Alix freaked out and broke down in tears in the moment, her bumps were fortunately just a case of “bull burn.”

