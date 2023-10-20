Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Martin Scorsese is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of the last 50 years.

Best known as a master of the crime genre, the 80-year-old director and producer counts 9 feature-length movies that currently hold an 85% audience score or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

In light of the theatrical release of Martin’s newest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, we’ve compiled a list of his highest-rated movies!

Browse through the slideshow to see which Martin Scorsese films scored the highest among audiences on Rotten Tomatoes…