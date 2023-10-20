Top Stories
Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez & Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 12:36 am

Most Expensive California Home Ever: Beyonce & Jay-Z Spent $200 Million - See Photos of the House!

Beyonce and Jay-Z set a record back in May 2023 for the most expensive home purchased in the state of California!

The music power couple bought a 40,000 square foot home in Malibu that is set on eight acres of land, according to TMZ. While the home was initially on sale for around $295 million, the seller seemingly decided to take a lower offer.

The previous largest sale in California was $177 million, but this sale was still far away from the biggest real estate deal in the United States. That record goes to the $238 million New York City apartment sold by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who has a net worth of $35 billion.

Art collector William Bell originally purchased the Malibu property in 2003 for $14.5 million and spent 15 years redesigning it.

Photos from inside the house have not been made available, but there are aerial shots that you can see in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
