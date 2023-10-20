Most Expensive California Home Ever: Beyonce & Jay-Z Spent $200 Million - See Photos of the House!

Beyonce and Jay-Z set a record back in May 2023 for the most expensive home purchased in the state of California!

The music power couple bought a 40,000 square foot home in Malibu that is set on eight acres of land, according to TMZ. While the home was initially on sale for around $295 million, the seller seemingly decided to take a lower offer.

The previous largest sale in California was $177 million, but this sale was still far away from the biggest real estate deal in the United States. That record goes to the $238 million New York City apartment sold by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who has a net worth of $35 billion.

Art collector William Bell originally purchased the Malibu property in 2003 for $14.5 million and spent 15 years redesigning it.

Photos from inside the house have not been made available, but there are aerial shots that you can see in the gallery!