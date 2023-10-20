Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish is setting the record straight about her relationship status!

Amid rumors that the 21-year-old singer had a new love interest in her life, she responded to the speculation via Instagram Story.

It turns out, there’s been some misinformation going around.

On Thursday (October 19), The Sun reported that Billie was dating celebrity tattoo artist David Enth. The outlet claimed that they were spending lots of time together in Los Angeles and things were “heating up.”

According to Billie herself, that is not the case. On her Thursday (October 19) Instagram Story, she wrote, “I’m so dead literally couldn’t be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this?”

The singer added a few skull emojis for good measure.

Billie has been single since her amicable split from The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford last May.

Clearly, the exes are still on good terms – Billie showed up to support Jesse at a recent event.