Britney Spears Responds to Press Coverage of Her Memoir, Says It's Why She 'Quit' the Industry

Britney Spears wants to make one thing crystal clear ahead of the release of her memoir The Woman in Me: The book is not a hit piece.

The 41-year-old “My Prerogative” pop superstar took to social media on Friday (October 20) to react to the way that the media has been covering excerpts from her book ahead of its October 24 release date.

More specifically, she addressed headlines that are stirring up drama between her and the subjects in the book, which include famous exes like Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell.

Read more about Britney Spears’ response…

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” Britney wrote on Instagram. “That was me then … That is in the past !!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago.”

She continued, writing, “I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and s-it happens !!!”

The pop star acknowledged that the book might stir up drama, but that was not her intent at all.

“This is actually a book that I didn’t know needed to be written … although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then,” she concluded.

One of the newest excerpts from the book has to do with her 55-hour, Las Vegas wedding.

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. Preorder it now on Amazon.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

