Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears is opening up about her very brief marriage to Jason Alexander.

If you forgot, in 2004 the 41-year-old “Private Show” pop star married her childhood friend while they were in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled after only 55 hours.

In her forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me, Britney spilled some details about the nuptials, including why she got married. She also revealed something major that she learned in the aftermath.

Read more about Britney Spears’ wedding to Jason Alexander…

In an excerpt of the book obtained by Time, Britney said that she and Jason were both “s-itfaced” when they made the decision to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — Mona Lisa Smile and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning,” she wrote.

She continued, adding that there have been questions about if the couple loved one another. On her side at least, it was a resounding no.

So why did they get married? “I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored.”

Britney noted that the aftermath revealed how controlling her family was.

“They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun,” she said. “Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn’t take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I’d started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas.”

Britney has dropped many more revelations about her love life within the memoir, including…

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. Preorder it now on Amazon.

