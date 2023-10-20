City Girls' JT Talks Proving Doubters Wrong With New Album 'RAW'

City Girls‘ Yung Miami and JT are excited about releasing their new album and turning all their doubters into fans.

The talented rappers are gearing up to put out their album RAW, which stands for “Real Ass Whores.” They last released an album three years ago (City on Lock).

Since then, Yung Miami and JT have both made headlines frequently because of their high-profile relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert, respectively. Now, they’re ready to bring the focus back to great music.

“It’s like a stepping stone,” JT said during an interview with Variety. “You know how sometimes you just feel like you see everything coming together, but you’ve waited for it to happen for so long? I just feel so excited. I feel like it’s going to shut a lot of people up too. I feel like a lot of people are going to tune in just to have something to say, and when they finally listen to it, they’re going to like it.”

She reflected, “Right now, it feels like there’s a lot of people doubting us. It’s just a bitter time for a lot of people coming out of the lockdown and people feel so entitled and opinionated and it’s just popular to be hateful right now. I won’t say that people are just hating on us, I just see a lot of hate in the world. I hope that this album puts fun back into music from our direction. I hope it makes them fall back in love with us.”

JT had a passionate message for listeners. “Shut the f-ck up and enjoy the music and consume the music and love the music,” the rapper emphasized. “That’s what I hope they take away from this — just the music.”

