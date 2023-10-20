Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Seeing Someone New, Shares How They Met

Drew Barrymore has a new man in her life!

In a preview for the Monday (Oct. 23) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old actress and talk show host revealed that she’s now seeing someone.

Gwyneth Paltrow is appearing on Monday’s episode of Drew, and in the preview, the two ladies are discussing Gwyneth‘s fifth wedding anniversary with husband Brad Falchuk.

After Gwyneth said that she wants to get Drew on the dating app Bumble, Drew admitted that she is seeing someone.

“Funny enough the person I have been seeing sort of in and around the last three years I met on Raya,” Drew said in reference to the exclusive members-only dating app.

Later in the interview, Drew said that she and her new man are already taking a big step in their relationship.

“I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, ‘Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?’” Drew said.

Drew then said that she decided to really take the plunge with this new mystery man after seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s new relationship.

“There’s something about this man being that’s like pushing people to express themselves in a very joyous, positive way, and I just want to say, for me personally, I have been single for seven years [and] seeing her on that first date out there in the box with his family I had a big Oprah a-ha moment,” Drew explained.

She continued, “There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.”

