'Golden Bachelor' Contestant Sandra Skipped Daughter's Wedding to Appear on Show

One of the contestants vying for Gerry Turner‘s heart made a huge sacrifice to appear on The Golden Bachelor.

During the Thursday night (October 19) episode, contestant Sandra shocked Gerry, 72, by revealing that she skipped her daughter’s wedding so that she could appear on the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sandra, 75, told Gerry that her decision to skip the wedding was “something my daughter and I discussed early on.”

“She said, ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours,’” Sandra recalled.

“I feel very flattered, but that’s a big event,” Gerry responded before the two FaceTimed Sandra‘s daughter.

“I think you’re the best,” Sandra told Gerry.

After struggling to set up the FaceTime call with her daughter, Sandra joked that she and Gerry were “too old for this” before finally getting it to work and congratulating the newlyweds.

“That was so sweet of him,” Sandra later said of Gerry. “He’s always full of these sweet surprises and he’s so thoughtful. This man is something different.”

Find out which four women were eliminated at the end of the episode.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET.