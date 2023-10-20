Gwen Stefani Reveals She Struggled With Dyslexia in High School, Says It Became Her 'Superpower'

Gwen Stefani opened up about a challenge in high school that became a “superpower” when she began to harness her creative energies.

The 54-year-old pop star and The Voice coach explained that she struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia. In a new interview, she revealed when she first realized what was going on.

She also shared some new information about her earliest days with husband Blake Shelton.

“I don’t think people really know this about me, because I didn’t know, but I had dyslexia growing up,” Gwen told Variety, noting that she realized years later when her sons were diagnosed.

She continued, saying, “I had a learning challenge in school; l hid myself in so many ways. I don’t know how I even got through school — I barely graduated. I tried as hard as I could, but I learned differently. It took me extra work just to learn what everyone else was learning easily.”

Now, she sees the challenge as a “superpower.”

“That’s what made me able to problem-solve,” she explained. “When we write music, there’s no mold. There’s no one telling you to spell it like this or to put a paragraph here. You just say what you think, whatever you feel, and all of a sudden it’s in a song. It speaks back to you, it feels you, and it’s the greatest thing.”

On the topic of writing music, Gwen revealed that one of the first thing she did was Blake was work on their first collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

“We wrote a song together probably the first month we started talking or hanging out,” she recalled. “It was when we were like, ‘This is not gonna happen. What are we doing? We’re insane. We’re both broken. We’ve got to figure our lives out.’ He wrote this verse and sent it to me: ‘Help me finish this song.’ I wrote a verse and sent it back to him. We were just basically texting at that point. We wrote this song, and I went in and sang on it.”

Gwen Stefani recently received a major honor and got support from Blake and her three children.