Is There a 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

Martin Scorsese‘s new epic film Killers of the Flower Moon is now out in theaters and it’s bound to be a big hit during awards season.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Killers of the Flower Moon?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+, though a date has not yet been announced.

