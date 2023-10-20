Jessie James Decker Shares Cheeky New Nude Photo of Husband Eric Decker!

Top Stories
Eric Decker is stripping down!

Earlier this week, Jessie James Decker took to Instagram to share a new nude photo of her husband reading her new cookbook Just Eat, which she released last week.

To celebrate one week of ‘Just Eat’ being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo 😂” Jessie, 35, wrote. “So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!!”

Keep reading to find out more…

Jessie added, “I love seeing all your stories and posts of all the dishes y’all are making!!! They look gorgeous!!!! Thank you for all the love🫶🏼😋❤️”

In the pic, Eric, 36, showed off his bum while wearing a yellow apron and holding up Jessie‘s new cookbook.

This isn’t the first time Jessie has shared a nude photo of Eric. Back in 2020, Eric posed nude while promoting Jessie‘s first cookbook Just Feed Me.

Over the summer, Jessie announced that she and Eric are expecting their fourth child together!

In a recent interview, Jessie revealed some big plans after she gives birth.
