JK Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Do Prison Time for Her Transgender Views

JK Rowling is continuing to share her anti-trans views.

The 58-year-old Harry Potter author appeared to respond to an article in The Daily Mail, which reported that the Labour government in Britain could make gender identity attacks a criminal offense.

Critics warn that the new policy could result in two years in prison for those who refuse to use a transgender person’s preferred pronouns.

After the article was published, JK took to Twitter to share her reaction.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” JK tweeted. “Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

JK‘s latest anti-trans comments come several months after she addressed all of the backlash she faced for past comments.