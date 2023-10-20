Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 1:59 pm

JK Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Do Prison Time for Her Transgender Views

JK Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Do Prison Time for Her Transgender Views

JK Rowling is continuing to share her anti-trans views.

The 58-year-old Harry Potter author appeared to respond to an article in The Daily Mail, which reported that the Labour government in Britain could make gender identity attacks a criminal offense.

Critics warn that the new policy could result in two years in prison for those who refuse to use a transgender person’s preferred pronouns.

After the article was published, JK took to Twitter to share her reaction.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” JK tweeted. “Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

JK‘s latest anti-trans comments come several months after she addressed all of the backlash she faced for past comments.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: JK Rowling

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images