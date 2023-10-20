John Legend Reveals Why He & Chrissy Teigen Had 'Everybody in Tears' at Their Vow Renewal

John Legend is spilling details about his 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations with Chrissy Teigen!

The talented couple renewed their vows in the Lake Como, Italy sunshine last month. During an interview with People, the 44-year-old singer recalled the emotional festivities.

John and Chrissy‘s four kids, Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, were all in attendance for the special day.

John shared that he and Chrissy wrote speeches for each other, reflecting on their family and their love over the years. He called it a “beautiful celebration” and a “magical time.”

“Our speeches had everybody in tears,” he said. “Chrissy spoke first, and the whole room was just weeping. And then I was able to speak and sing to her.”

The “All of Me” singer called his kids up to the stage to perform his song, “It Don’t Have to Change,” from his debut album, Get Lifted. He explained, “It’s a song that we sing together as a Stephens family, and that was pretty magical.”

He added, “I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing. We got pretty emotional just seeing them there.”

Chrissy lovingly dragged her husband with a hilarious celebrity comparison days before their anniversary.