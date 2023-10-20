Kelly Clarkson's Annoyed by NFL Coverage of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Instead of the Game

Kelly Clarkson loved the Saturday Night Live skit about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s love story dominating every NFL game, but she does not love the reality.

The American Idol winner opened up about how sports commentators cannot stop talking about the famous couple’s relationships during a conversation with SNL star Bowen Yang on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

If you forgot, SNL poked fun at how Taylor is taking over the NFL during their October 14 episode. Travis even made a surprise cameo in the skit!

While on air, Kelly deemed the skit “hilarious.”

However, “it’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she said, adding that “It’s like you’re watching Housewives” when you tune in for a game.

“They’re just talking about gossip things,” Kelly said about commentators, adding, “And you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

Kelly joked that Bowen and the rest of SNL should “thank them for fresh material.”

Don’t get it twisted, though. Kelly reiterated that her problem wasn’t with Taylor or Travis. In fact, she’s even a fan of the pop star.

“We’ve all been a fan of her music. She’s a great writer, so many great songs,” she gushed.

