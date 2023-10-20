Fri, 20 October 2023 at 2:50 pm
Landon Barker Spilled On Singing About the Start of His Relationship With Charli D'Amelio
- Landon Barker opened up about his new single “Friends With Your Ex,” which is inspired by his relationship with Charli D’Amelio – Just Jared Jr
- There’s a new report about the royal family’s Christmas plans – Celebitchy
- Mandy Moore says motherhood has changed her approach to music – Popsugar
- Billie Eilish showed off some new ink – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker, Music, Newsies