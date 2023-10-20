Mandy Moore Calls Out SAG-AFTRA for Overly Strict Halloween Costume Rules

Mandy Moore is not a fan of SAG-AFTRA‘s new Halloween costume guidelines.

The 39-year-old This Is Us star had a passionate response to the spooky season rules amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

She pleaded with the union to get back to focusing on what’s important.

On Thursday (October 19), Mandy posted a screenshot of a Variety article about the costume rules on her Instagram Story.

“Is this a joke?” she wrote in her caption. “Come on SAG-AFTRA. This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf.”

The actress and singer added, “So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

The new SAG-AFTRA blog post advises striking actors not to dress up as any characters from non-struck content. The union is also urging people not to post photos of costumes inspired by struck content.

