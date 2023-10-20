Manu Rios Collaborates With Stylist Marc Forne On New Fashion Brand Carrer

Manu Rios is taking on a fashionable new project!

The 24-year-old Elite actor is partnering with stylist Marc Forne to launch a new fashion brand called Carrer.

The co-creative directors opened up about the brand’s mission and what fans should expect in the near future. They also revealed why the collections will be different from the adventurous looks you often see Manu and Marc‘s celebrity client Troye Sivan wearing on the red carpet.

Read more about Carrer…

Manu told Business of Fashion‘s Robert Cordero that the line is inspired by how “Marc and I like to dress on a daily basis.”

Carrer‘s tagline is “reworked classics,” which Marc reiterated.

“We wanted to take all of these classics, all of these workwear, all of these basics, and all of these vintage pieces we have in our wardrobe and put them together to create a brand that not only represents us but a person who’s stylish but wants to live in comfort,” he explained.

The line will unleash its first collection on Friday (October 20) via its website. There are plans for monthly releases with hopes to expand into different retailers in 2024.

Check out one of the chic looks that Manu rocked during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.