Mariska Hargitay Tells Heartwarming Story About Meeting a Mini Olivia Benson & Trading Friendship Bracelets

Mariska Hargitay is sharing a touching story about meeting a young girl named after her TV persona and trading Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets!

The 59-year-old Law & Order star made an appearance at the 2023 Women’s Media Center award ceremony on Thursday (October 19). Prior to the event, Mariska had a fun encounter!

While out for a jog earlier in the day, Mariska ran into a familiar face and made a new friend.

“I saw my friend’s daughter, and she introduced me to her best friend, who was named after Olivia Benson,” she told People.

“And so I met this little girl, and she was named after me, and we sat there on the street and I gave her my ‘Fearless’ bracelet that I got at the [Eras Tour] movie. And the other one I gave my ‘Olivia Benson’ bracelet. I had two of them on, only two, and I usually have so many. But I gave them to these little girls. And then they did their gymnastics for me on the street.”

Mariska emphasized how much she enjoyed the unexpected encounter and talked about what it means to be a role model for young girls.

“It was this glorious moment, and I will never forget it. When I look up at Gloria [Steinem], and Jane [Fonda], and Robin [Morgan] who have done that for me, and then I look at these little girls?” she said. “That was the highlight of my day. It was so beautiful.”

