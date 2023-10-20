Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Shayla Schrepfer Details 'Scary Setback' in Former Olympian's Recovery

Mary Lou Retton’s daughter Shayla Schrepfer is providing an update on the former Olympian’s recovery from a rare form of pneumonia.

The 55-year-old former gymnast was hospitalized earlier this month for the illness and just suffered a serious complication.

On Wednesday (October 18), Shayla took to Instagram to explain the latest developments in her mother’s recovery journey.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

In her video, Shayla shared, “Basically at the beginning of this week we were going on the up and up…We were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback.”

“She is still in ICU and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes,” she noted.

Shayla added, “She had a better day today, which is great.” She thanked everyone for their messages of support and love.

Earlier in October, Mary Lou‘s daughter McKenna Kelley revealed that her mother is not insured and started a SpotFund fundraiser to help pay her medical bills.