Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Dazzling Green Gown for DKMS Gala 2023 in NYC

Priyanka Chopra is gracing the red carpet.

The 41-year-old Citadel posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 DKMS Gala on Thursday night (October 19) held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

For the event, Priyanka wowed in a sparkling green dress with a high slit up the skirt.

DKMS is one of the most “significant organizations in the world to fight blood cancer and other blood disorders. In 1991, Peter Harf founded DKMS to find a lifesaving stem cell donor for his beloved wife, Mechtild. Sadly, she lost her battle with leukemia.”

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Valentino dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Bvlgari jewelry.

