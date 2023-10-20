Taylor Swift Wears $17 Sweater for L.A. Dinner Outing - Get the Shopping Link Here!

Taylor Swift wore a very affordable look during her night out with friends in L.A. – you can own the same sweater for just $17!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted out for dinner at sushi restaurant Sushi Park on Thursday night (October 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Head inside for the link to Taylor Swift’s sweater…

Taylor was dressed in the “Paisley Pattern Flounce Sleeve Crochet Sweater,” which is currently available on Shein.com for just $17.49.

The sweater is available in just one size and comes in apricot (the color Taylor wore) and black.

If the sweater sells out on Shein’s website, the same sweater appears to be sold on TheCommense.com for $38.00.

Taylor was joined by three famous friends during her dinner outing on Thursday and we have more than 100 photos of them leaving the restaurant.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.