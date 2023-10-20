Top Stories
Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez & Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 2:37 am

Taylor Swift Wears $17 Sweater for L.A. Dinner Outing - Get the Shopping Link Here!

Taylor Swift wore a very affordable look during her night out with friends in L.A. – you can own the same sweater for just $17!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted out for dinner at sushi restaurant Sushi Park on Thursday night (October 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Head inside for the link to Taylor Swift’s sweater…

Taylor was dressed in the “Paisley Pattern Flounce Sleeve Crochet Sweater,” which is currently available on Shein.com for just $17.49.

The sweater is available in just one size and comes in apricot (the color Taylor wore) and black.

If the sweater sells out on Shein’s website, the same sweater appears to be sold on TheCommense.com for $38.00.

Taylor was joined by three famous friends during her dinner outing on Thursday and we have more than 100 photos of them leaving the restaurant.

