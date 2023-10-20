'The Crown' Actress Haydn Gwynne Dies at 66

Haydn Gwynne, an actress known for her work in royal projects including Netflix’s hit series The Crown, has sadly passed away at the age of 66.

Her agent confirmed the news to BBC, revealing a cause of death.

“It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends,” her agent wrote in a statement.

They continued, adding, “We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Haydn portrayed Lady Susan Hussey, one of the late Queen Elizabeth‘s royal aides, during the fifth season of The Crown.

She also brought Queen Camilla to life in the comedy series The Windsors.

Outside of television roles, Haydn also had a successful career in theater. The actress’ diagnosis led to her dropping out of a new Stephen Sondheim project in London earlier this year.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Haydn. She will be missed. RIP.