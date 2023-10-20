Timothee Chalamet Reveals How Austin Butler Inspired His Performance in the Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in the forthcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, and he took inspiration from another star who delivered an Oscar-nominated performance in a musical biopic – Austin Butler.

The 32-year-old actor brought Elvis Presley to life in Elvis before joining Timothee in Dune: Part Two.

During a recent interview, Timothee opened up what he learned from Austin‘s performance. That included hiring the same team that Austin worked with while preparing for the movie.

“You asked me what I’ve been doing in LA this year,” Timothee asked during an interview with GQ. “I’ve basically been working with his entire Elvis team for my Dylan prep. There’s a wonderful dialect coach named Tim Monich. Vocal coach named Eric Vetro. Movement coach named Polly Bennett.”

That was all because of Austin: “I just saw the way he committed to it all — and realized I needed to step it up.”

The vocal coach is especially important as Timothee will be singing in the movie.

Eric spilled about their sessions together, teasing what fans can expect from the actor’s vocals. Importantly, he stressed that it would not be a direct rip of Bob‘s voice.

“It’s taking on all the characteristics of Dylan’s voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music—so that when you hear Timothee do the music, what you’re really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan,” he explained. “You’re not getting an impersonation of him. It’s breathing new life into that voice that we know so well.”

