Will There Be a 4th Season of 'Upload'? Series Creator Greg Daniels Says...

Upload just premiered it’s third season with the first two episodes on Prime Video!

The hit comedy is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service and there’s already talk about whether it will get another season.

In the past couple of years, Prime Video has renewed the show rather quickly after the last premiered. A week after the series first debuted, it was picked up for season two. Two months after the second season debuted, it was renewed for a third.

In a recent interview ahead of season three, series creator Greg Daniels dished on the possibility of a fourth season.

“We’re actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it’s kind of cool. They’re supportive of the show, and I’m pretty optimistic that we’re starting up Season 4 soon,” Greg told Collider.

Writing for season four was supposed to start before the WGA strike, but now that it’s over, he thinks they could pick up work in a week or two.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, he doesn’t think that it would affect a potential filming timeline… They still have to write it, after all!

Greg also notes that he knows a direction that season four could go, but that could change.

“In the Season 4 writers’ room, something might come up that would change it. I don’t know,” he says. “You gotta look at the whole season and say to yourself, ‘What’s the shape of that season next season gonna be? How do we get something that’s a throughline that has a ton of interesting aspects enough for a whole season?’ So, I don’t know. I would say, I think I know what’s gonna happen.”

