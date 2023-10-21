Amanda Seyfried Shares Hilarious 'Mean Girls'-Inspired Halloween Costume!

Amanda Seyfried has her Halloween costume ready, and she’s channeling Mean Girls for her look!

The 37-year-old actress notably starred in Mean Girls, which released in 2004 and has since been regarded as an iconic teen comedy.

Keep reading to see Amanda’s costume…

With Halloween right around the corner, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to share her costume for the holiday.

She posted a photo of herself wearing gray mouse ears, which calls back to Mean Girls when Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) describes Halloween in “girl world” as “the one night a year where a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it. The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears.”

Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) then shows up at Amanda‘s character Karen Smith’s house wearing a leather dress and cat ears. Karen greets her wearing a black night gown and gray mouse ears, and when Gretchen asks her what she’s supposed to be, Karen declares, “I’m a mouse. Duh.”

Mean Girls fans are sure to get a laugh out of Amanda‘s costume idea!

If you didn’t know SAG-AFTRA has introduced guidelines for striking actors regarding their Halloween costumes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie!

Check out Amanda Seyfried’s post below…