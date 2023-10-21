Ariana Grande Marks 1 Year of Being a Blonde For 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande is celebrating a special hair anniversary!

One year ago, the 30-year-old “Positions” singer dyed her signature dark brunette locks blonde for her role in the upcoming musical film, Wicked.

She’s set to star as Glinda in the two-part movie, and the first entry will premiere on November 27, 2024.

Ariana took to Instagram to mark her “blondieversary” and share photos from just before undergoing the hair transformation.

“Happy one year blondieversary,” the singer and actress captioned the mirror selfie featuring foils in her hair. She added three blonde ponytail emojis and tagged her hair colorist, Francesco De Chiara.

In a second Instagram Story slide, Ariana posted a photo of herself seemingly on the way to get her hair dyed.

She’s holding a pink wand in that photo, presumably to get in the Glinda spirit. It’s captioned simply, “Before.”

There are new reports that Ariana has been working on music with an exciting producer in New York City!