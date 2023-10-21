Bad Bunny Brings Out Pedro Pascal as His Translator, Shares Nearly Nude Thirst Trap During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Bad Bunny is pulling double duty as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live, and he kickstarted the October 21 episode with a bang and a celebrity cameo.

The 29-year-old hitmaker took over the popular late-night show and poked fun at concerns that he wouldn’t be able to host since English is his second language.

After reverting to Spanish, he brought out a special guest as his translator – Pedro Pascal. During the monologue, he also poked fun at his Grammys performance and shared a very sexy thirst trap.

While onstage at the Grammys this year, Bad Bunny‘s performance was not translated in the closed captions. Instead it was referred to as “non-English singing,” a fact he dragged in a recent interview.

Thus, when the screen flashed “Speaking in Non-English” during his monologue, he demanded that it be updated to “Speaking a Sexier Language.”

After welcoming Pedro onstage, he asked for some advice for his monologue. The actor suggested that he make a deprecating joke about a flaw in his appearance, promoting Bad Bunny to reply “I don’t have any.”

Instead, he shared a sexy thirst trap, which he said was embarrassing because he “forgot to put on clothes.”

“I’m very grateful to be here. Thank you to everyone who support me and everyone who listens to my music,” he added.

