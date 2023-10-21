Bravo Sued by 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip' Season Two Butler Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Bravo is being sued.

The network was recently sued by Marco Vega, a butler hired for season two of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, who claimed he was sexually abused while filming the show at Dorinda Medley‘s home in Massachusetts back in September 2021.

Marco alleges that during a night of drinking, Phaedra Parks slapped his butt before Brandi Glanville ripped off his shirt, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

“Earn your money, Marco. Take your shirt off. Do something!” Brandi allegedly told Marco as she ripped off his shirt.

Marco alleges that the incidents occurred at Dorinda‘s Blue Stone Manor in The Berkshires. He also said that the ladies were all heavily drinking throughout the night.

After the finished filming, Marco alleges that producers encouraged him to “go over and get the women dancing!”

Marco further claimed that the incidents caused a strain in his marriage after his wife got very upset over what happened.

Marco is suing Bravo for sexual abuse and harassment, claiming the network has a history of condoning inappropriate behavior from its stars. He is also asking for damages.

While Bravo hasn’t publicly commented on the lawsuit, Brandi‘s rep told Page Six, “She has the utmost respect for Marco. Anything that occurred on the set that evening was requested by the producers and approved by Marco Vega himself.”

When asked for a comment, a rep for Phaedra told Page Six, “She is traveling and unavailable for comment.”

