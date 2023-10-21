Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Sat, 21 October 2023 at 12:30 pm

Gigi Hadid Steps Out for Opening of New Guest in Residence Store in NYC

Gigi Hadid Steps Out for Opening of New Guest in Residence Store in NYC

Gigi Hadid is celebrating a major business milestone!

The 28-year-old model was all smiles as she stepped out for the opening of her new knitwear store Guest in Residence on Thursday evening (October 19) in New York City.

For the event, Gigi wore a white sweater paired with a long, black leather skirt.

Gigi‘s mom Yolanda Hadid was also seen arriving at the store for the party.

The morning after the party, Gigi was spotted out for a walk with Bradley Cooper amid rumors that they’re dating. Gigi and the 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they stepped out on a dinner date.

The Israeli government recently addressed Gigi after she spoke out regarding the crisis between Israel and Palestine.
