Gwen Stefani Cries While Listening to Blake Shelton's Story About Their First Time Meeting

Gwen Stefani had an emotional response to Blake Shelton‘s recounting of their first time meeting.

If you were unaware, the 54-year-old hitmaker and coach on The Voice was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week. She attended the ceremony with her country music star husband and children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

While giving a speech at the ceremony, Blake made his wife tear up with the sweet memory.

Blake and Gwen met on the set of The Voice back in 2014, and he was instantly impressed by his co-star.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it,” he recalled, via Today. “She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos.”

He continued, praising her as a mother: “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job.”

“And now, standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business,” he added.

Gwen also recently shared another story about one of their earliest hangs. She also revealed the diagnosis that became a “superpower” for her career.