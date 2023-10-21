Is Michael Rady Single or Married? Meet His Longtime Love, Wife Rachael Kemery

Michael Rady is starring as Hunter in the new Hallmark Channel original movie Where Are You, Christmas? and we have everything you need to know about him!

The 42-year-old actor is best known for roles on shows like Magnum P.I. and Chicago Med, as well as his breakout part in the movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Michael also appeared in the CW shows Melrose Place and Emily Owens MD, in addition to many Hallmark Channel movies.

In his personal life, Michael has been in a relationship with wife Rachael Kemery for over 20 years!

Michael met Rachael while he was attending Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School, a Jesuit Prep school in Philadelphia.

Michael and Rachael, who is also an actor, got married in 2010 and they have four children – son Ellington, born in 2012, son August, born in 2014, daughter Olive, born in 2016, and daughter Maisie, born in 2021.

