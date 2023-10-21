Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2023 at 2:35 pm

Kelly Clarkson Responds to Accusations That She 'Bashed' Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance

Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old entertainer criticized the NFL for their constant coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s new romance.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” Kelly said, adding that “It’s like you’re watching Housewives” when you tune in for a game.

“They’re just talking about gossip things,” Kelly said about commentators, adding, “And you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

On Saturday (October 21), Kelly responded to comments accusing her of bashing Taylor and Travis‘ romance.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” Kelly started on Instagram.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance,” Kelly continued. “I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show?”

“I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football,” Kelly added. “Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

Find out who had helped Travis shoot his shot with Taylor!
Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
