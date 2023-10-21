Kim Kardashian Features a Meaningful Taylor Swift Song While Resharing 1 Of Her Birthday Posts

Kim Kardashian is making it very clear that she’s a fan of Taylor Swift!

On Saturday (October 21), the reality star turned 43, and she celebrated by re-posting all of the love she got from various friends and family members on her Instagram story.

She added music to some of the posts, and on one of them she featured one of Taylor‘s songs. The song choice was particularly interesting thanks to the outfit that she was wearing, too.

Read more about Kim Kardashian’s Taylor Swift shoutout…

Resharing a photo from Liz Woods, Kim added Taylor‘s song “Speak Now” to the post on her story. Interestingly, the photo of Kim is of her wearing a bold purple gown that slightly resembles the one that Taylor is wearing on her Speak Now album cover.

Kim‘s look is from when she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda weekend in Italy earlier this year.

Fans of both Kim and Taylor will likely recall that they have had some serious bad blood in the past. It all stemmed from a conversation between the singer and Kanye West that was recorded without her knowledge and leaked back in 2016.

Both Kim and Taylor weighed in on the situation a few years ago.

This isn’t the first time that Kim has shown the singer love on social media since their feud, either.