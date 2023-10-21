Kourtney Kardashian Acknowledges Drama With Sister Kim In Sweet Birthday Post

Kourtney Kardashian is making it clear to the world that any drama with her sister Kim pales in comparison to their sisterly bond.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder took to social media on Saturday (October 21) to wish her sister a happy 43rd birthday.

Her post comes only a few weeks after a recent episode of their show The Kardashians confirmed that the sisters had some beef. In it, Kim claimed that Kourtney‘s kids were “concerned” about their mom. She also alleged that there is a text thread that Kourtney is purposefully not included on where the family addresses complaints about the star from her friends.

In her post, Kourtney seemingly acknowledged the drama and revealed where they stood now.

Read more about Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday post…

Taking to her Instagram story, Kourtney shared a selfie of her and Kim, which she paired with a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian,” she wrote. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

She shared several additional photos of the duo, charting their relationship over the years!

If you missed it, Kourtney recently gave an interview where she addressed a scary complication with her pregnancy and revealed which sister was jealous of her relationship with her body.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday post to Kim Kardashian below…