Maren Morris Shares Positive Vibes on Instagram Amid Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris is making her return to social media following the news that she’s divorcing Ryan Hurd.

On Tuesday (October 17), it was confirmed that the 33-year-old country star and the 36-year-old singer-songwriter were going their separate ways after five years of marriage.

Keep reading to find out how Maren returned to social media following the news…

On Friday (October 20), Maren posted on social media for the first time since the news broke.

She took to her Instagram Story to share an inspirational quote that reads: “It will be fine” above the words, “It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.”

Maren then shared the same quote in a five-slide post on her Instagram page captioned: “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…”.

The post also included a mirror selfie of her wearing a hat embroidered with the lyrics “There were nights when the wind was so cold” from Celine Dion‘s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” followed by photos of a bottle of wine, some skincare products, and a TikTok clip of Maren attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour movie premiere.

It seems like Maren is keeping her head up during this challenging time in her life, and we love to see it!

