Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Motherhood, Admits She Gets Overwhelmed

Priyanka Chopra is getting real about motherhood.

In a new interview with People, the 41-year-old Love Again actress opened up about raising her and Nick Jonas‘ daughter, Malti Marie.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

When asked if being a mom ever gets overwhelming, Priyanka was frank. “I think every day,” she told the magazine.

She elaborated, “I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

Despite some stressful moments, it sounds like motherhood is going really well for the actress.

“I look at [my daughter's] smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,’ ” she said. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”

The Citadel star and the Jonas Brothers performer welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate back in January 2022.

Priyanka shared adorable photos and videos from a farm visit with her daughter in September.