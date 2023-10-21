The Richest 'Jersey Shore' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $20 Million!)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back!

Part two of season six of the MTV reality series is premiering on Thursday night, August 3, and OG cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will FINALLY be making her debut on the spinoff series.

If you missed it, one of the cast members just announced they’re having another baby.

Now that our favorite cast members are back for another season of Family Vacation, we’ve compiled the estimated net worths of Jersey Shore cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest, and the richest star might surprise you!

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on MTV.

Click through the slideshow to see the Jersey Shore cast’s estimated net worths…