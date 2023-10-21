Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Meryl Streep &amp; Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Sat, 21 October 2023 at 9:17 am

Richest *NSYNC Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $250 Million!)

Richest *NSYNC Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $250 Million!)

*NSYNC is back!

The guys – Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez – first formed the boy band in 1995 and rose to massive success in 1998 when they dropped their debut American single, “I Want You Back.”

In 2002 after seven years together, the guys of *NSYNC decided to part ways so that they could focus on their own solo projects.

In September 2023, the guys reunited for the song “Better Place” – their first new song together in 20 years – from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together, which features Justin as Branch.

Now that they’re working together again, we’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the *NSYNC members and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see the NSYNC members’ net worths…

