Sat, 21 October 2023 at 2:41 am

SAG-AFTRA Clarifies Halloween Costume Rules After Ryan Reynolds' Joke Tweet

SAG-AFTRA is clarifying its recently implemented guidelines prohibiting striking actors from dressing up as movie and TV characters for Halloween after Ryan Reynolds jokingly responded to the announcement.

Hollywood’s stars have been on strike for nearly 100 days, as recent talks between the union and studios have reached a standstill.

Keep reading to find out what Ryan said and how SAG-AFTRA replied…

On Thursday (October 19), the Deadpool actor lightheartedly mocked the new Halloween costume rules by tweeting “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

Following Ryan‘s tweet, SAG-AFTRA further explained its guidelines on Friday (October 20).

In a statement obtained by THR, the union clarified, “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”

Fortunately for actors’ children, they will be able to dress up however they want!

