Selena Gomez Shares a Laugh With Pals During a Girls Night Out

Selena Gomez is getting in some quality time with her girlfriends!

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” hitmaker stepped out with some pals on Friday night (October 20) for dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

Wearing black from head to toe, Selena appeared to be in great spirits. While exiting the restaurant, she had her arm wrapped around one friend’s shoulder while they shared a giggle.

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena‘s night out comes just a few days after she was photographed grabbing dinner with famous pals Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz and Miles Teller‘s wife Keleigh Teller.

She also teamed up with Francia Raisa to raise awareness for her friend’s new salsa brand. They did so by poking fun at their rumored feud with silly graphic t-shirts.

If you love Selena Gomez‘s style, we’ve got great news for you! We tracked down the products she used to create a very trendy nail look for a recent awards show.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Selena Gomez in the gallery…