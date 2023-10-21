Sydney Sweeney Wishes Co-Star Glen Powell a Happy Birthday Following Romance Rumors Earlier This Year

Sydney Sweeney is thinking of Glen Powell on his special day.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress hopped on social media on Saturday (October 21) to wish her Anyone But You co-star a happy 35th birthday, and he reshared the post on his Instagram story.

She paired her message with a cute pic of the pair together cheesing for the camera.

Head inside to see what Sydney Sweeney had to say to Glen Powell…

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball @glenpowell,” Sydney wrote on her Instagram story, adding an emoji sticking its tongue out.

The accompanying photo was a selfie that she took. In it, both she and Glen are wearing large hats and sunglasses while smiling for the camera. They appear to also have on matching black jackets.

Glen‘s birthday comes only a few days after we got the first glimpse at the pair in action in their forthcoming rom-com.

If you forgot, some steamy photos of the actors that emerged from set led to romance rumors linking Glen and Sydney. She addressed the whispers during a recent interview.

While Glen and his girlfriend did reportedly break up, Sydney is still very much engaged to fiance Jonathan Davino.

Check out Sydney Sweeney’s post below…