Usher Serenades Doja Cat on Her Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas!

Usher is celebrating Doja Cat‘s birthday by serenading her at his show!

The 45-year-old artist dedicated one of his songs to the 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” singer during his concert on Friday (October 20) night in Las Vegas.

During his song, “There Goes My Baby,” Usher took a moment to introduce Doja to the crowd as he serenaded her where she was sitting.

Fans who filmed the moment posted clips to X, formerly known as Twitter. The videos show Usher and Doja enthusiastically dancing with each other.

