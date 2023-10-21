Vanna White Shares Rare Selfie with Longtime Boyfriend John Donaldson!

Vanna White is giving fans a rare glimpse into her personal life!

On Friday (October 20), the 66-year-old Wheel of Fortune star took to Instagram to share a very rare selfie with longtime boyfriend John Donaldson while on vacation in Hawaii.

“Everything is perfect with #rainbows!” Vanna captioned the below selfie while adding the tags “Love,” “Hawaii,” and “Rest And Relaxation.”

If you didn’t know, Vanna and John have been dating since 2012 and in a recent interview with People, she explained why they have no plans on getting married.

“I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” Vanna shared. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.”

She continued, “We don’t really talk about it, but you never know. I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.”

Vanna was previously married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002, with whom she shares son Nikko, 29, and daughter Gigi, 26.

