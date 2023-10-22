Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Pack on the PDA on Date Night in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are enjoying a rare night out together.

The 30-year-old “7 Rings” singer and the 31-year-old Broadway actor were spotted out on a dinner date on Saturday night (October 21) at the MO Lounge within the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Ariana and Ethan were seen at a table facing the windows and the two were seen with their hands all over each other as they laughed and enjoyed dinner.

Ariana and Ethan‘s date night in NYC comes a few weeks after they were seen visiting Disney World in Florida.

It was first reported back in July that Ariana and Ethan are dating amid their respective divorces from Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay. Ariana and Ethan first met while filming the upcoming movie adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Details about Ariana and Dalton‘s divorce settlement were recently made public.