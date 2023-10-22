Ariana Madix Shares Video from Physical Therapy for Foot Injury

Ariana Madix has been dancing through an injury for the past few weeks on Dancing With the Stars.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has been wearing bandages on her foot and ankle, and for the past couple dances, she’s worn shoes instead of heels, or she’s gone barefoot.

“another day another PT sesh,” the competitor captioned a short video of her foot on her Instagram story over the weekend.

Earlier this month, Ariana told EW that she is “dealing with an injury on my right foot,” as the main cause of wearing sneakers for her dance.

In an Instagram Q&A, she shared, “My foot injury requires a stiff sole hence the last minute switch, but the other shoes weren’t heels anyway.”

Ariana has not revealed what foot injury she has, but she hasn’t let it hold her back, and has still been killing it on the dance floor, remaining towards the top of the leaderboard the whole season.

The next dance on Dancing With the Stars is most memorable year, and Ariana is of course focusing on 2023. She will dance a Viennese Waltz to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish with her dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

