Britney Spears Addresses Posting Photos of Herself Naked in Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears is speaking out about her provocative Instagram posts.

The 41-year-old Glory pop superstar shared her thoughts on her sometimes explicit pictures of herself, which have gained attention over the years, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she writes.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

One of the many bombshells that Britney Spears dropped about Justin Timberlake in her new memoir The Woman in Me is that he broke up with her via text message. Someone closely linked to Britney at the time has opened up about the moment.

She has also addressed the press and attention she’s getting for her memoir, and explained that it’s “why she quit the industry.”