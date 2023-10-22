'Divergent' Author Speaks Out About Movie Adaptation Ending After 3 Movies

The author of the popular “Divergent” book series is opening up about the three movies that were made based on the books.

Veronica Roth shared her thoughts in a new interview about how the movies ended after only three, instead of the intended four, as well as noting it didn’t make much sense to split the third book into two parts.

“I mean, breaking things in two was all the rage at the time. That was why that decision was made,” she told People. “But at that point, I think I always felt peace about it just because I knew the movies were taking a different track than the books, and if you change the lead up, you change the ending. So I kind of felt like at that point … I feel like that third movie, I don’t know — there’s a lot we could talk about with it. But it’s its own thing.”

“It feels complete to me, relatively speaking, because what does that even mean at that point?” Veronica added.

As for splitting the third book into two movies, she said, “I just feel like it’s got to be a big, long book in order for that to make sense.”

What was supposed to be final film, Ascendant, it was reported in 2016 and again in 2017 that a television movie and a spinoff TV series were in the works. However, those plans were shut down in 2018.

