Sun, 22 October 2023 at 10:57 am

Glen Powell Celebrates 35th Birthday With Celeb Friends at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood!

Glen Powell Celebrates 35th Birthday With Celeb Friends at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood!

Glen Powell is celebrating his big day!

The Top Gun: Maverick actor turned 35 on Saturday (October 21), and he rang in his birthday alongside stars including Chord Overstreet and Lamorne Morris at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sports broadcaster Ashley Haas was also in attendance.

Glen has actually been celebrating with his bunch of celeb friends for a while: back in August, he was seen on a big group vacation to celebrate New Girl star Lamorne‘s 40th birthday. Chord was also seen on the boat that day, as well as lots of other guests.

Sydney Sweeney hopped on social media on Saturday (October 21) to wish her Anyone But You co-star a happy 35th birthday as well following romance rumor earlier this year, and he reshared the post on his Instagram story.

Find out who Glen Powell is romantically linked to!
