Inside Taylor Swift's NFL Suite at Chiefs-Chargers Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Sunday's Football Game & What Does It Say on Her Bracelet?

Taylor Swift is having a blast!

The 33-year-old Midnights singer-songwriter made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game to support beau Travis Kelce as his team plays against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon (October 22) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As revealed hours before, Taylor spent some time at Travis‘ house hanging out and watching the game alongside a former NFL quarterback legend.

She’s also wearing a very special accessory!

Taylor was pictured arriving to the game in a golf cart at the stadium.

Taylor also seems to have a special handshake with one of the people in the suite as well.

Find out who else is in the booth with Taylor at Sunday’s (October 22) game…